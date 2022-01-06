Gadsden County looks to keep strong start to the season rolling in 2022

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — From Greensboro to Chattahoochee, Shanks to Havana Northside, Gadsden County has a rich basketball tradition. West Gadsden won the Class 1A state title in 2017. Now, the only high school in the county, Gadsden County High, looks to carry on that rich legacy of hoops.

The Jags have started the year strong. They're 9-1 in head coach Steve Cherry's third season, a season that he says they're doing things differently.

Some of the changes? A lighter schedule, they only have 20 regular-season games, and he gives his team one day a week completely off.

He gave his football players that also hoop time to adjust. Cherry said they're a tough, gritty group, and as the second half of the season begins, Cherry said he's hoping their approach to the first half of the year pays off and they maintain their early success.

"I know it's a long season, but I don't want to burn them out before we get to that point of playoffs and they're dead," he said. "We want them to be fresh bodies and minds, so this is about doing the little things, having a day off, keeping them energized and keeping the main thing the main thing."

Gadsden County returns to action Friday night when they travel to Godby. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.