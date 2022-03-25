Gadsden County formally introduces Victor Winters as new head football coach

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County High School football team has known Victor Winters for quite some time, as he's been an assistant under now former head coach Corey Fuller on and off since 2016.

Now, he's making the transition from defensive coordinator to head coach. On Thursday night, Winters was formally introduced as the Jags new head man. It's his first head coaching job, but he's been an assistant football coach since 2012 in both Florida and Alabama.

He said there is no other place he'd rather begin this new journey than Gadsden County High.

"I was put on cloud nine when Mr. Keys offered me the job and I'm still on cloud nine," he said. "It really hasn't set in yet. I was telling everybody that I've been an assistant for ten years, sometimes I never thought I'd get the opportunity. I always wanted a job being a head football coach, and I've wanted to be the head football coach at Gadsden County, and I've had my dreams fulfilled."

Coach said his first official day will be in early April. He said until then, he plans to finalize his coaching staff and get the community more involved with the program.