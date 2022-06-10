Gadsden County defensive coordinator hosts camp to better area youth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County High School has produced it's fair share of collegiate talent on the football field, and Jaguar defensive coordinator John Holston wants to share the knowledge that's helped kids get to the next level with others.

Friday was day one of a three day defensive line camp for kids, a chance for them to learn techniques to be the best guy on defense they can be and one day add to the top tier talent that's already come out of the area.

"Tallahassee is full of talent. We have a couple of probably NFL Hall of Famers soon to be, Antonio Cromartie and Ernie Sims, we have a lot of talent that came through here and there's still a lot more coming out," said Holston Friday. "If you can make it through here, you can make it anywhere. If you want to do pass rush, you can come tomorrow, if you want to do the competition stuff and work on your agility, we're doing that Sunday, so it's not a mandatory three day thing."

The defensive line skills and agility camp continues Saturday. It's a $30 daily drop in fee, and it begins at 11:00 at Fred George Park in Tallahassee.