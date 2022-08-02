Friday Night Overtime Camp Chat: Thomas County Central

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — High school football is back, and what better way to kick off our coverage of our big bend and south Georgia teams, than with who started first. Monday morning, at 12:01 a.m., Thomas County Central hit the field for their first padded practice.

The lights were on for Midnight Madness, and the crowd was deep. Head coach Justin Rogers is in his first season at Central, and said that crowd led to an energized practice.

The Yellow Jackets move from AAAA to AAAAAA this year. It will be a challenge, but they have a lot of veteran guys leading the way, like senior quarterback Sam Brown and transfer running back Ricky Fulton. Coach added he likes the Jackets secondary, and what this team needs to improve on? Building depth on the defensive line and in their receiving corp, but he likes the make-up of this team, and that's the most important thing.

"I love our character and I love our work ethic," he said. "I think we have the pieces to be a really good football team, and we're close. Before you play winning football, you can't play losing. Pre snap penalties, post snap penalties, just turnovers and mistakes. You saw that tonight. You saw jitters. That's what you're hoping to do these first three weeks of practice leading up to your opening game."

Thomas County Central opens up the regular season August 19th when they host Cairo at the Jackets Nest.