Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Former Valdosta Wildcat to enter 2022 NFL Draft

items.[0].videoTitle
Former Valdosta Wildcat Zakoby McClain, announced Sunday he is entering the 2022 NFL Draft.
Posted at 12:00 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 00:00:04-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Valdosta Wildcat Zakoby McClain, announced Sunday he is entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

McClain, who's played the last four seasons for Auburn, made the announcement through social media.

He led the Tigers with 96 tackles this season. He tallied 113 his junior season. McClain was one of the top linebackers in the country coming out of Valdosta. He helped the Wildcats to the 2016 state title.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming