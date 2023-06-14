Former Rickards track star wins national championship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A former track star from the Big Bend is doing big things at Alabama.

Former Rickards track star Chris Robinson won the Tides first ever 400 meter hurdles national title Friday night, with a time of 48.12.

That time is top ten all time in the college ranks, and with the win, Robinson is also Alabama's first national outdoor champion since 2021.

Robinson began that career as a Raider, helping the team to regional and state runner-up finishes his senior season, and he is now one of the best in the world.