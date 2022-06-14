Former Florida State men's basketball coach Pat Kennedy hired at Jefferson County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Pat Kennedy coached the Florida State men's basketball program for eleven seasons. He's coming back to the Big Bend over two decades later, as on Monday night, Jefferson County Schools approved hiring Kennedy as their next boys basketball coach and athletic director at Jefferson County K-12.

Superintendent Jackie Pons said Kennedy will also teach, with Pons joking that Kennedy told him to not take it easy on him and to keep him busy. Pons said it didn't take much convincing for Kennedy to come back to the Big Bend. He said Kennedy was looking for something to do, and he wanted to give something back to the community.

Kennedy led the Seminoles to five NCAA Tournament and two NIT appearances in his time at Florida State. The program advanced to the Elite Eight of the 1993 tournament.

Kennedy's start date is set for July 1st.