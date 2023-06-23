Former Florida High star signs two-way contract with Knicks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The NBA Draft was Thursday night, and while former Florida High stand-out Jaylen Martin didn't hear his name, he is headed to the league.

Martin was picked up by the New York Knicks on a two-way deal, meaning he can be rostered with the Knicks and their G-League affiliate.

Jaylen Martin signs with the Knicks on a 2-way deal. Martin is a 19-year-old 6'6" wing from Overtime Elite where he averaged 14 points & 5.9 rebounds per game this winterpic.twitter.com/ZHR6IYwidX — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 23, 2023

He left Florida High after his junior year to train with Overtime Elite, a league established to compete with the NCAA for athletes to reach the NBA.

