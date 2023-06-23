Watch Now
Former Florida High star signs two-way contract with Knicks

Posted at 3:04 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 15:04:24-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The NBA Draft was Thursday night, and while former Florida High stand-out Jaylen Martin didn't hear his name, he is headed to the league.

Martin was picked up by the New York Knicks on a two-way deal, meaning he can be rostered with the Knicks and their G-League affiliate.

He left Florida High after his junior year to train with Overtime Elite, a league established to compete with the NCAA for athletes to reach the NBA.

