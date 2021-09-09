Florida High's Jaylen Martin signs with Overtime Elite

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The world of athletics is constantly changing. With the passing of name, image, and likeness, collegiate athletes have the chance to market themselves. That model has trickled down to high school athletes, and Jaylen Martin, a basketball stand-out at Florida High, is taking full advantage of his opportunity.

"I'm like one out of 24 high school players that ever did it. Ever," he said. "To be one of the select few to get the opportunity, that is very big."

Martin is no longer a high school athlete. He's also giving up his college eligibility.

"My main goal is to become a pro. That was always the main goal since I was young."

On Wednesday, the stand-out basketball player signed a deal with Overtime Elite, a new basketball league that plans to compete with the NCAA as another avenue to reach the NBA.

"I'm a big person on having options," said Florida High head boys basketball coach Charlie Ward. "I'm grateful he has this opportunity to go and play with Overtime Elite. I know he'll find his way and do well."

"Now I get the chance to work with pro trainers," said Martin. "I get a chance to work with strength and conditioning. I get to train as pro, I get to do everything as a pro. I'll still get to do my normal high school schedule, the only difference is the pro training."

Pro training with a pro salary. The league minimum? $100,000. Athletes will also get performance bonuses, stake in the company, and be able to market their name, image and likeness.

"Sometimes I wake up and wonder if it's actually real. It's that big."

A big opportunity, and a big chance to keep representing the Seminoles, away from home.

"I'm grateful that I've had the opportunity to be a part of the process and see him go off and take advantage of this opportunity is just a great blessing," said Ward.

"I feel like this should influence the kids, the younger kids, be great, and do anything you want to accomplish," added Martin.

Overtime Elite is based out of Atlanta, and Martin said he's leaving this Friday to begin his new opportunity.