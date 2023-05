(WTXL) — The Class 2A state track and field meet wrapped up Thursday night in Jacksonville, with Micahi Danzy showing out, winning the 200m and 400m run, while taking third in the long jump.

Teammate Carter Rothell finished second in the 800m, while the boys 4x400m relay team finished third.

The team finished in third place. Also placing? Suwannee's Will Wainwright, who took second in the javelin.

For a full list of winners from Thursday's Class 2A state meet, clickhere.