Florida High wrestling set to host Cam Brown Seminole Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Four years ago, Florida High stand-out athlete Cam Brown made wrestling coach Clay Allen promise to never let people forget him or what he stood for. Brown died of cancer in November of 2017, and every year since, Allen's wrestling program has hosted the Cam Brown Seminole Classic.

On Saturday, ten teams will compete in a round robin tournament. Allen fulfilling his promise. Brown's fighting spirit lives on, and Saturday is the perfect display of just that.

"Every time we host this tournament, every time I put his name or his logo on a t-shirt, you know we have the SuperCam logo on our sleeve," said Allen. "It gives every kid that gets that shirt or wears the championship shirt or any of that stuff, it gives them an opportunity for somebody to ask, hey what is that, and for them to tell his story."

The event is open to the public. Varsity starts wrestling at 10:00 in the morning. For tickets, you can click here. The most outstanding wrestler is given a trophy named in honor of Brown.