Florida High wrestler excels on the mat and in the books

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Any athlete knows, the grind doesn't stop, even in the summer. It's a mindset Jasper Croom embraces. As a rising eighth grader who compete at Florida High, his talents on the wrestling mat are getting him noticed, but he'll also school you in Latin, and as busy as he is. he wouldn't want it any other way.

"This week he's going to compete at Disney Duals and exhibitions because during the day he's going to compete at the international academic competition," said Thomas Croom, Jasper's dad of how busy his son is. "He'll come home next week and then immediately go to a wrestling camp in Missouri. He'll come back and then go to a Latin Prep Camp."

The rising eighth grader is a force on the wrestling mats and a wiz in the books.

"They're doing some squats and he is, in between each go, taking notes," recalled Florida High head wrestling coach of a practice last year.

Jasper wouldn't want it any other way.

"You get to test yourself every time you go to a competition, and you see how much you've grown and I like seeing how much you progress every single time."

"He's one of those rare ones that likes to do both at a high level all the time and he enjoys being in that atmosphere," added Allen.

For Jasper, being in that atmosphere has paid off. He's only been wrestling a year and a half.

"It's only him and one other kid that's gotten the full on high school, even though you're in seventh grade treatment, and he thrives," he said.

Over four tournaments, Jasper going 21-3,and last month, he was a USA Wrestling National Beach Champion.

"It was awesome," he said. "I loved every second of it and now I need to get back to work."

"Without the community of wrestlers, and his teammates, he wouldn't have been able to advance as quickly, or as much," said his dad.

Thanks to the community and a lot of hard work, Jasper's name is on the map.

"I love representing my team and I'll do whatever it takes to help build it."

That's on the mat, and in the books.