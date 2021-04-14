Florida High unveils new track with mission to bring community together

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s been a long time coming for one of the most storied track and field programs in Tallahassee. On Tuesday afternoon Florida High unveiled their brand new track just in time for the district championships.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the months of hard work and dedication it took to get this project finished on time so that the school can host postseason events like Tuesday’s district meet. Florida High has already scheduled several other big events over the summer involving local area track clubs. Their hope is that this new track will bring forth a stronger sense of community and give all kids in and around the Big Bend an opportunity to compete at the highest level possible.

"It means a lot to be able to be apart of the community and be able to help out with different community events it would be very helpful to showcase our school as well and what we're trying to do for our student athletes," said Florida High athletic director Anthony Robinson

"Being able to host regional and district FHSAA and AAU and USTF meets will really take our facilities to the next level," adds Florida High Director of Programs and Development Tyrone McGriff. "We still have some work left to do but I'm really excited about being able to be here and just the pristine condition of the track."