Florida High turns state championship celebration into a family affair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida High boys basketball program is now the owner of two state championships, one coming in 1963 and the second coming last week when the Seminoles won the Class 3A state title. That second title was celebrated Wednesday, and even though it came nearly six decades later, the amount of pride in this program is still the same.

"We've been waiting for it," said Steve Moon, who was a member of the 1963 state championship team. We thought they would come back quicker."

"Just to be able to have and celebrate this moment with them 59 years later is still special," said current head boys basketball coach Charlie Ward of having members of the 1963 team at Florida High Wednesday to celebrate their most recent title.

"I mean, we didn't just win this for us, Coach Ward, we won it for the teachers and the students," said senior Tre Donaldson. "It feels great. There's no other feeling like it."

It's feeling shared across generations.

"It really has been with me my whole life," said Moon. "No matter where I went or what I did, you always have a feeling that if you work hard and you try hard, you can do it."

"1963, that's a long time, I don't even think I was thought of yet," laughed Donaldson. "That's definitely a long time. That shows you how long a state championship lasts and how long me and my teammates are going to be a part of history here at Florida High."

A part of history, as Demons and as Seminoles.

"There's a poster of them, and it'll be the same way with us," said Ward.

But most of all, as family.

