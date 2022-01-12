Florida High trio nominated for McDonald's All-American games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's no secret that both the Florida High girls and boys basketball teams are talented. According to MaxPreps, the girls team is ranked fifth in the state of Florida in Class 3A, while the boys team is ranked second. Now, the program can add another accolade, as three Seminoles have been nominated to play in this year's McDonald's All-American Game, which highlights the top high school players in the country.

Audia Young and Tonie Morgan highlight the girls side, while Tre Donaldson was nominated for the boys teams. The trio are three of nearly 800 nominees, and the top 24 girls and top 24 boys will make the final roster.

The final rosters will be announced in January 25th. This year's edition of the games will be held in Chicago in March.