Florida High softball's fast start credited to offseason training, new leadership thriving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “We all really click together and we’re all friends outside of softball. We know each other and we know what we’re lying about," said Florida High middle infielder Cannon Ramsey. "So we’re ready to play with each other whenever.”

Like any championship caliber team regardless of the sport the Florida High softball team has undeniable chemistry. But what really sets this team apart is not what they’ve done this season, but rather what they did in the offseason to get to this point.

“They knew the potential that we had on the team. The girls that are here now and the roster we were going to have," adds first year head coach Brittany Gilliam. "It speaks volumes of how much they put in outside of the games that you see.”

After a state championship caliber career at Chiefland High School. Brittany Gilliam would later take her talents to the University of North Georgia. Competing for a world series during her time as a Nighthawk. Winning is in her vocabulary and every one on this Seminole team knows that her process will lead them to a state title.

“We can really learn from her because she’s been through everything we want to go through," adds Ramsey. "So she knows how to handle every situation.”

Above all Gilliam wants her team to understand there's lessons to be learned in moments of defeat and even in moments of triumph.

“I knew that we would probably have a hefty winning record early on. And I just want them to keep pushing everyday, because sometimes at the end of the day it’s not always the best team that wins and gets the trophy," Gilliam added. "I want them to stay humble through this process.”