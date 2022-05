Florida High School baseball/softball district playoffs : Opening Round

Posted at 11:49 PM, May 02, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA district softball and baseball tournaments began Monday.

BASEBALL

1A District 5

Taylor County 9, Altha 5 2A District 1

Aucilla Christian 12, Rocky Bayou 2 Wakulla Christian School 21, FAMU DRS 0 St. John Paul II 13, Munroe 3 3A District 1

Maclay 5, North Bay Haven Aca. 2 Florida High 7, Walton 0 4A District 2

Godby 7, Gadsden County 2 SOFTBALL

2A District 1

Munroe 15, St. John Paul II 0 Aucilla Christian 16, FAMU DRS 1 6A District 2

Chiles 5, Leon 0

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.