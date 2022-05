Florida High School baseball and softball highlights/scores

Posted at 11:44 PM, May 03, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA district softball and baseball tournaments results.

BASEBALL 1A District 5

Taylor County 3 , Sneads 10 Madison County 9, Blountstown 0 2A District 1

North Florida Christian 14, Aucilla Christian 0 Wakulla Christian School 6, St. John Paul II 1 3A District 1

Pensacola Catholic 20, Maclay 3 Florida High 18, Rutherford 0 4A District 2

Suwannee 20, Godby 2 Wakulla 5, Baker County 4 5A District 2

Lincoln 10, Choctawhatchee 5 Mosley 15, Rickards 0

6A District 2

Chiles 6, Fleming Island 0 Bucholz 6, Leon 3 SOFTBALL 1A District 5

Madison County 5, Hillard 3 1A District 6

Fort White 5, Lafayette 1 3A District 2

Florida High 7, Marianna 4 5A District 2

Lincoln 4, Choctawhatchee 0



