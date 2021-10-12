Florida High ready to test themselves against Trinity Christian Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Trinity Christian is a name anyone who follows high school football in the state of Florida is familiar with. They're a perennial power, and last season, they ended Florida High's season in the Regional Finals before going on to win a state title.

This Friday, the two square off in the regular season. They're no longer in the same classification, but for Florida High, a chance to play a top level team to get ready for a run of their own is exactly what they're looking for.

"Where are we at, what are the things we can do, what are the things we can improve upon against an opponent that's as good as these guys," said head coach Jarrod Hickman. "They've done it against some of the best around in the state, so it's a tremendous measuring stick for us, and our kids are excited to come out and play at home with this type of football at this level."

Friday night's game is set for a 7:30 kick at Florida High.