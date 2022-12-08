Florida High ready for second shot at a football state title

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's state championship week for high school football teams across the Big Bend and south Georgia, and all eyes are on Florida High, as they are the lone team standing. The Seminoles are set to play for a state title for just the second time in program history. They made it in 2019, falling to Chaminade-Madonna, so to say this team is hungry would be a fair assessment.

This year is different though, as now they know what to expect. Like in 2019, the Noles will play for that state title in Tallahassee. The 2S title game is at Gene Cox Stadium, and that's an intangible no one else has.

"Our kids are comfortable. We've played over there before," said head coach Jarrod Hickman. "This group has been remarkable in their understanding of how to play well in big games, but they have to do it one more time. They'll absolutely be ready for the challenge."

"We know how big our crowd has been at The Shack, and moving that crowd right down the road to Gene Cox, it'll feel like another home game," added senior Donovan Barnes.

Florida High faces Cocoa in that 2S state title game Friday night at 7:00 at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.