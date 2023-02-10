Watch Now
Florida High, Munroe girls hoops moving on in state tournament

FHSAA girls basketball state playoff games were played Thursday. Rickards, Florida High, Robert F. Munroe, Aucilla Christian and Madison County were in action.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Feb 10, 2023
FHSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS 5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Rickards 44
Ridgeview 51

CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Trinity Catholic 60
Florida High 73
*Florida High advances to the regional semifinals, where they will travel to Providence on February 14th

CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Meadowbrook Academy 27
Munroe 53
*Florida High advances to the regional semifinals, where they will travel to St. Johns Country Day on February 14th

CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Aucilla Christian 45
Port St. Joe 70

Madison County 50
Hawthorne 61

