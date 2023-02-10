Florida High, Munroe girls hoops moving on in state tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA girls basketball state playoff games were played Thursday. Rickards, Florida High, Robert F. Munroe, Aucilla Christian and Madison County were in action.
FHSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS 5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Rickards 44
Ridgeview 51
CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Trinity Catholic 60
Florida High 73
*Florida High advances to the regional semifinals, where they will travel to Providence on February 14th
CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Meadowbrook Academy 27
Munroe 53
*Florida High advances to the regional semifinals, where they will travel to St. Johns Country Day on February 14th
CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Aucilla Christian 45
Port St. Joe 70
Madison County 50
Hawthorne 61