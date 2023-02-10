Florida High, Munroe girls hoops moving on in state tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA girls basketball state playoff games were played Thursday. Rickards, Florida High, Robert F. Munroe, Aucilla Christian and Madison County were in action.

FHSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS 5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Rickards 44

Ridgeview 51

CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Trinity Catholic 60

Florida High 73

*Florida High advances to the regional semifinals, where they will travel to Providence on February 14th

CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Meadowbrook Academy 27

Munroe 53

*Florida High advances to the regional semifinals, where they will travel to St. Johns Country Day on February 14th

CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Aucilla Christian 45

Port St. Joe 70

Madison County 50

Hawthorne 61

