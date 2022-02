Madison County girls basketball punches ticket to state finals; FAMU DRS, Florida High to regional finals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — CLASS 5A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Orange Park 69, Rickards 59

CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Florida High 79, Foundation Academy 45

*Florida High will host Providence in the regional finals

CLASS 2A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

FAMU DRS 53, St. Johns Country Day 45

*FAMU DRS will host University Christian in the regional finals

University Christian 58, Munroe 18

CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS

Madison County 56, Lafayette 53

*Madison County will face Wildwood in the state final four

GISA GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS - FIRST ROUND

Frederica Academy 22, Brookwood 53

*Brookwill will travel to John Milledge Academy for the GISA quarterfinals