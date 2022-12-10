Florida High loses to Cocoa in the FHSAA 2S football state championship game in overtime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida High football team lost to Cocoa 38-31 in overtime of the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2S Football State Championship game Friday night inside Gene Cox Stadium.

The final quarter and overtime were intense.

Trailing Cocoa 31-24, Florida High had the ball with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and at the Cocoa 15-yard line.

The Seminoles’ season came down to a play on fourth down.

Florida High quarterback Jeremy Johnston scrambled and found running back Rhyder Poppell in the flat who went into the end zone for a touchdown with 3.4 seconds remaining.

The extra point kick was good to tie the game 31-31 at the end of regulation.

.@FloridaHighFB scores with three seconds left to tie it and we are headed to overtime tied at 31-31. @abc27 — Kyle Logan (@KyleLoganTV) December 10, 2022

In overtime, Cocoa scored on a Blake Boda touchdown run to help the Tigers take a 38-31 lead. On Florida High’s possession on offense in overtime, a Florida High fumble was recovered by the Cocoa defense to end the game.

The Seminoles (14-1) finished the 2022 high school football season as the state runner-up, while the Tigers (11-3) won their fifth FHSAA football state championship in program history.

Florida High held a 14-10 lead at halftime.

It’s halftime here at Gene Cox!



Florida High leads Cocoa 14-10.



Two quarters to go! 💪 pic.twitter.com/kaatGHRf88 — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) December 10, 2022

The Florida State University High School Seminoles were making their second appearance in a state championship game in four seasons.

Their last appearance was during the 2019 season, which ended with Florida High as the state runner-up.

