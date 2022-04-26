Florida High kicks off spring practice ready to lay strong foundation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — December 8. That's the first weekend of state championship games for high school football teams in Florida. The road to get there began on Monday, as teams were able to hit the field for spring practice.

Florida High knows what it takes to play for a state title. The Seminoles reached the final four last season. They'll be young at several positions in 2022, mainly quarterback, but head coach Jarrod Hickman said he is excited for the guys he does have back. Now, it's about laying the foundation for the fall.

"We got a lot of good veteran guys at the skill positions, but we have some new guys on the interior and a quarterback," he said Monday. "You want to just see how they execute some of the very, very simple things and just set a really good tone and a foundation for the spring. Got a lot of veteran guys that know what these 20 days are about and as long as they set a really good tone, we'll see where they are in the end and then reassess and have a really good summer and get ready to go."

The Seminoles host Mosley on May 19 for their spring game. The kick-off is at 6 p.m.