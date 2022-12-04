Florida High hosts 5th Cam Brown Seminole Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday was a special day over at Florida High as the Noles hosted their now 5th annual Cam Brown Seminole Classic.

The Seminoles and head wrestling coach Clay Allen made a promise to Cam before he died of cancer back in 2017, that they would never let people forget him or what he stood for, and the Classic goes a long way in doing just that.

10 varsity teams saw some good action on the mat, and if you ask the Seminoles, this day is so special every single year.

"Really it's just an opportunity for a lot of these guys to get on the mat, kind of see where they are at," said Allen. "You know they have spent about a month, maybe a little more than a month practicing and preparing and so it is just an opportunity to just get matches that actually count. I made a promise with him and anytime that I get an opportunity to double down on that promise and that pact that I made with him, I try to make sure that I take advantage of that opportunity."

A big weekend for Florida High and it is a Classic that will continue to grow every single year.