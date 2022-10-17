Florida High hoops hosts fall classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a busy weekend for former Florida State star Charlie Ward, who is now the head boys' basketball coach over at Florida High.

On Saturday, the Seminoles hosted a fall classic, a day that saw a slew of teams including the likes of Florida High, Leon, Lincoln, and Madison County get some good work in. Each squad got a couple of games on the floor against some tough competition and with the season right around the corner, Coach Ward knows just how vital a weekend like this can be.

"You know it's just good to be able to compete against other teams and get that experience because playing against someone else you can get a lot of really good experiences for your guys, and also coaching," said Ward. "So you know it's just always good when you can play against other teams."

Overall, it was a great weekend in the Big Bend and that road to Lakeland will begin very soon.