Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Florida High hoops hosts fall classic

Posted at 10:59 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 10:59:41-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a busy weekend for former Florida State star Charlie Ward, who is now the head boys' basketball coach over at Florida High.

On Saturday, the Seminoles hosted a fall classic, a day that saw a slew of teams including the likes of Florida High, Leon, Lincoln, and Madison County get some good work in. Each squad got a couple of games on the floor against some tough competition and with the season right around the corner, Coach Ward knows just how vital a weekend like this can be.

"You know it's just good to be able to compete against other teams and get that experience because playing against someone else you can get a lot of really good experiences for your guys, and also coaching," said Ward. "So you know it's just always good when you can play against other teams."

Overall, it was a great weekend in the Big Bend and that road to Lakeland will begin very soon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming