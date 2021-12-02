Florida High hits the road for a state semifinal rematch with a familiar foe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's state semi-final time for high school football teams across the Big Bend and south Georgia. Florida High is headed eight hours south to face Chaiminade-Madonna, a team the Seminoles know pretty well as they lost to them in 2019 in the 3A state title game.

Head coach Jarrod Hickman quick to point out though that even though they remember that game, these are two very different teams, and they're focused on handling business this Friday night.

"This time around we really want to try to make sure we're not trying to play catch up to give ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter," he said. "I've liked this group all year long. I think they've learned so much from the past and they've been very good all hyear long about being in the right place. We're going to compete our tales off and I wouldn't count this group out."

The Seminoles are one of four teams still alive in the hunt for a state title. Florida High and Madison County both represent on the road, with the Seminoles match-up against Chaminade set for a 7:00 kick-off. The Cowboys travel to Chiefland for a 7:30 kick in Class 1A.

In Georgia, Brooks County is at Metter in A-Public. That game kicks at 7:30. Thomasville hosts Callaway for an 8:00 game at Veterans Memorial Stadium.