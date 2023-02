Posted at 12:49 PM, Feb 01, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida High, Maclay, Lincoln and Lawton Chiles high school soccer teams played for FHSAA district championships Tuesday. FHSAA GIRLS SOCCER DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS CLASS 3A DISTRICT 2 Maclay 0

Florida High 2 FHSAA BOYS SOCCER DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS CLASS 5A DISTRICT 2 Lincoln 2

Ridgeview 3 CLASS 6A DISTRICT 2 Niceville 0

Chiles 1

