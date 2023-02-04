Watch Now
Florida High girls basketball captures 7th straight district championship

On Friday, the Florida State University School girls basketball team defeated Marianna to win a district tournament championship, while Aucilla Christian lost to Port St. Joe in a district tournament championship game. Madison County and Robert F. Munroe also claimed district championships.
Posted at 12:12 AM, Feb 04, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Friday night, the Florida High girls basketball team defeated Marianna 65-18 to capture the programs 7th straight district championship.

"We always set a goal at the beginning of the year as winning a district championship, as one of them," said Noles head coach Darryl Marshall. "The fact that we came out here, played well, you know we are playing really good at the right time, so I am pleased by this victory and the seventh district champs. They understand the pressure that the Tonie Morgans and Jordan Rosiers, all of them that they put on them now, but they are also embracing that challenge and they are ready to continue the legacy."

A big win for Florida High and postseason play will continue for the Noles next week.

