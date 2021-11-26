Florida High football ready to rise to the occasion against Trinity Catholic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Week three of the high school football playoffs is less than 24 hours away for our local area teams in action all across North Florida and South Georgia. And if you’ve made it this far into the postseason then make no mistake you deserve to be here.

And that’s the mentality the Florida High Seminoles are taking into their matchup with top-seeded Trinity Catholic. Head coach Jarrod Hickman knows the Celtics will be a major test in his team’s journey to the class 3A final four. But making it this far means Hickman’s guys know that it’ll take a complete four-quarter effort to come back home with a win. And that’s been the key to their success all-season long.

“I think again these guys relish in those kinds of challenges. That they have been here before so I don’t think that they’ve taken it for granted. I think they’re excited for the opportunity to go play well. I’ve said this a couple times before but you can’t turn the ball over. You’ve got to play really good defense. And you just have to make sure you’re detailed in the things that you want to do," Hickman said. "And don't worry about things other teams do as much as control what you can control.”

Kickoff between Florida High and Trinity Catholic is at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Ocala.