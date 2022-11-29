Florida High football preps for state semifinals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One high school football program busy prepping for a semifinal matchup later this week, are the Noles from Florida High, who are one of just two teams left standing in the big bend.

On Friday night, the Noles will look to remain unbeaten as they welcome in Bishop Verot, and a win would mean their first trip to the finals since 2019.

According to head coach Jarrod Hickman, his guys continue to stay locked in, and he says his team will be ready for Friday night.

"They have really understood the things that we have tried to ask them to do and controlled those things that they could control and so it has been a very focused group all year long and hopefully we can continue to just keep that going," said Hickman. "You want to be really good at what you preached from day one, so those base things that you have done well with all year long, you just have to be really good at them and you know a few wrinkles here and there but for the most part you have got to be sharp at what you do."

Kickoff on Friday night from Mike Hickman stadium is set for 7:30pm.