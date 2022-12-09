Florida High football hopes special bond leads them to 2S state championship Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida High is a kindergarten through 12th grade school in Tallahassee, and you can start playing varsity sports in the sixth grade.

Because of that, there is a unique opportunity is given for kids to play on the same team, with the same kids, from middle school all the way up to their senior year, and the Florida High football team looks to use that bond to lead them to their first ever football state title tomorrow night.

"I've grown up with these boys," said senior Chris Cotton. "We played middle school ball together."

"When you know you're playing ball at such a young age, building that bond with each other, having that heart to heart moments, making everybody closer, it makes you want to play harder with the brother right next to you," added senior Donovan Barnes.

There's no one that understands that more than head coach Jarrod Hickman.

"I think it's been heart and soul. I've lived it more than half of my life."

Coach, a Florida High grad himself, played under his dad, and now, coaching his own son in his final season as a Seminole.

"I've watched all of these kids grow up, not just my own kid," he said. "14 of these 16 seniors all started in the sixth grade. I've literally watched them grow up. I just want them to go out and have a special moment. No doubt, we want to go out and win, and finish what so many other teams have been so close to doing."

A bond that only strengthened when as freshman, this year's senior class saw Florida High settle for state runner-up.

"Getting back here this year, and knowing it's right there, makes me want it even more," said Barnes. "We have to get the job done."

For everyone that came before them.

"We want it for everyone and all the alumni who come to support us," said Cotton. "All our fans, all our parents. Everybody who put everything into this."

"There's a lot of kids out here who's dads I played with, and or coached before, or brothers," added Hickman. "We've had so many teams that have been so close and deserving of these things. This group learned from those teams. That's the beauty of experience."

Experience they hope guides them to history.

"We want it real bad," smiled Cotton. "We're going to get that ring."

A state championship, to seal a bond, that'll never be broken. The Seminoles, who are 14-0, face Cocoa in Friday night's 2-Suburban state title game. Kick-off is at 7:00.