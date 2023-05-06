Florida High football focuses on new identity during spring practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spring high school football is in full swing, and our first stop takes us to the Seminoles of Florida High.

The Seminoles have made it clear that they have put that overtime loss to Cocoa in the rear-view mirror and the Noles are focused on what 2023 has to offer.

Florida High will once again be loaded with talent and according to head coach Jarrod Hickman, his guys are excited for what these next few weeks will bring.

"New year, new team, I mean I think motivation is a real thing and I think people use that, but ultimately guys are gone, guys have graduated, and are moving on to the next level, and so this team has to form it's own identity and start to develop the characteristics and traits of what being a championship team should be, so yeah you learn from the past, but you are anxious to get back to work," said Hickman. "We really want to see, are we a better player, a better team than we were when we started day one, and if we set a great foundation for what we want to go into the summer with."

Football season will be here before we know it, and you can bet the Seminoles will be state championship contenders once again.