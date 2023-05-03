Florida High flag football preps for Sweet 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Within high school flag football, postseason play is in full swing, and the Big Bend has just one team left standing.

That team is Florida High, the eight seed, who were road warriors a week ago when they knocked off Ed White. That win, was over one of the best teams in the state, but the Noles are far from satisfied.

On Wednesday, Florida High will be seeking a spot in the Elite Eight, and head coach Sam Brown says his team will be ready to keep their season alive.

"One of the old coach adages is if you're tired and fatigued, you have to rely on your training, and these girls have been training so hard, working so hard," said Brown. "They are starting to click on what it is that we like to do. If we play our best game then we feel like we can play with anyone in the state."

A confident group, and to move on the Noles will need to go through Stanton in Jacksonville on Wednesday night.