Posted at 11:00 PM, Apr 27, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA Flag Football district semifinal scores. (Winners move onto respective district title games) 1A District 1 FAMU DRS 26, Gulf Breeze 0

Choctaw 30, Godby 7 1A District 2 Florida 27, Keystone Heights 0 2A District 2 4/28 - 7pm Chiles vs Sandalwood

