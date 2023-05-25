Florida High duo celebrates college signings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday was the last day of school at Florida High, and it was a signing day for cousins Carter Rothell and Brooks Hickman. Rothell will run track at Florida State, specializing in the 800, which he just took second in at state.

Hickman leads Florida High as the school leader in receiving yards. He's off to Georgia State for football, and both couldn't have asked for better opportunities.

"This year I went into the year trying to set a big PR and I ended up doing it," said Rothell. "FSU offered me and I took it immediately. It's exactly what I wanted."

"I'm glad to go and be able to do this," added Hickman. "Glad to be able to play football and do what I love as well as get my degree. Just a dream come true."

Rothell said he wants to major in business, and maybe go on to get a law degree. Hickman said he wants to major in business.