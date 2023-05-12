Florida High celebrates the signings of four student athletics Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida High center Stevie Simpson is your newest Valdosta State Blazer, choosing to continue his football career in Title town.

"It's really just my dream come true, I'm fortunate enough to play so close," he said. "My whole family can come up and watch me play, it's going to be a lot of fun. Great football school, it's real close to home. I feel in love with the campus and the coaching staff and I think I'll have a good time there."

Simpson celebrated his signing Thursday, and said choosing to play for the Blazers was an easy decision. He said he loved their energy and could see himself fitting in just fine.

Three of Simpson's peers also celebrated Thursday at Florida High, as football teammate Alex Day will take his talents to Oklahoma Baptist, while girls basketball players Chrissy Faust and Laniya Gennie will stay teammates. They're off to Edward Waters.

