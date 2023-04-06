Florida High celebrates the signings of four student-athletes Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Four athletes representing three different sports, that's who Florida High celebrated Wednesday.

Andrea Ryland was a cheerleader until her sophomore year. She'll now be a Division I volleyball player, as she signed with Alabama State. Teammate Zoie Jackson is staying close to home, as she's off to play for Pensacola State.

Basketball stand-out, and 2022 state champion Thaddeus Burns, will suit up for College of Coastal Georgia, while track and field star Niya Coleman is going to wear the orange and green. She's headed to FAMU, the perfect fit for her next chapter.

"When I got the call, and they said we got you, full ride, I was just like yup, I am taking it," she said. "At that moment, I knew FAMU was the place for me, and then going on campus and looking at the environment, it just felt right."

Wednesday's four signees make 17 Florida High athletes who've signed this school year.