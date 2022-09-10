Florida High boys hoops gets state championship rings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida High boys basketball team got their state championship rings on Friday. The Seminoles won the Class 3A state title back in March, that ring is special. It's a matte black and because of the special color, it took a little longer to get them done.

The rings are worth the wait though, as there are a lot of details on it. Five axes are on one side to symbolize all the postseason wins to bring home that state title, and the ring is black for the black jerseys they wore in the title game. It's a special ring for a special team.

"It just brings back how we were able to come together as a group," said head coach Charlie Ward. "The ring signifies that with the five axes and the score and it's a journey we took to get here. It all comes back and I'm grateful for this group. It was a great stepping stone for us. I've had great groups before, but this group was special in the sense they came together as one unit and we were able to get over the top."

The 2022-2023 boys basketball season officially begins November 21st.

