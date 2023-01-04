Florida High boys' hoops downs Thomasville on Tuesday night

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Up in the Rose City, the Florida High boys' basketball team picked up a big win over the Bulldogs from Thomasville.

The Noles led by double digits at the half and would go on to win 75-55.

"Playing on the road, you have to fight through some tough things, and tonight they had some guys shoot it well, but our guys were tough," said Noles head boys basketball coach Charlie Ward. "We played well offensively, and we held them to 55 points which is a good number."

The win, marks nine in a row for Florida High and the Noles improve to 13-1 on the season.