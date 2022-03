LAKELAND, Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time since 1998, the Florida High boys basketball team will play for a state championship.

The Seminoles topped Tampa Catholic 60 to 57 Wednesday afternoon in the Class 3A state semifinals to seal up a spot in Friday's state championship game, where they'll face Riviera Prep.

Thaddeus Burns led the Seminoles with 16 points, while Tre Donaldson and Anthony Robinson had 13 apiece.

Friday's Class 3A state title game tips at 4:30.