Florida High boys basketball ready to impress in Lakeland

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lakeland is the destination for high school basketball teams in the state of Florida. If you get there, you're one of the final four teams in your classification. The Florida High boys are the lone Big Bend team standing.

The Seminoles face Tampa Catholic Wednesday in the state final four, their first appearance in the state semi-finals since 1999.

Head coach Charlie Ward brought the team to Lakeland last season to watch the Class 3A state title game to see what they could be competing for. The guys have been working towards this moment ever since, and now that they're here, they don't want to leave empty handed.

"We put faith with work," said Ward before the team left Tallahassee Tuesday. "Guys have put in the time in the offseason and dedicated themselves and we're at the point now where we have a chance."

"It gives me chills just talking about it," added senior Tre Donaldson. "To be able to have that opportunity to do something like that is amazing. Everybody doesn't get that chance and I think we'll capitalize on it and come back with a ring."

Wednesday's state semifinal game at 4:00. If the Seminoles win, they play for the Class 3A state title on Friday.