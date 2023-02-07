Florida High boys basketball preps for district tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High school boys basketball heats up in the state of Florida this week, as district tournaments get underway.

One of the hottest teams in Tallahassee has to be the Seminoles from Florida High. With an overall record of 24-1, winners of 20 games in a row, the Seminoles are locked in, and if you ask head coach Charlie Ward, his guys are ready for what lies ahead.

"We've been preparing for it all year, the way that we have played, you know we work to try to play a certain way to help us prepare for it," said Ward. "We just have to continue to play with physicality, and execute at a high level, and of course when it comes down to it, make plays. We're just looking forward to the next challenge, whoever that may be, and you know live the results."

The Seminoles are the one seed in their district and have received a first round bye. Florida High will next take the floor on Wednesday night when they host either Rocky Bayou or Pensacola Christian.