Florida High Boys basketball establishes a legacy that no one can take away

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 59 years ago, the 1963 Florida High Boys basketball team was crowned state champions. A milestone that stood as the Seminole program’s lone state title. That is until Friday night when Florida High stamped their place in the record books. Winning the Class 3A state championship.

Tears of joy were shared from players, coaches and fans alike. This team had a mission from day one. A mission that stood by the simple statement, first ring. Head coach Charlie Ward knew this team and their chemistry had what it took to win a state title. And they proved that against the number one team in the state. Ward knows a thing or two about leaving a legacy and his team did just that. By leaving it all on the hardwood.

“Like I tell these guys all the time winning is hard and you can’t take it for granted. I’ll cherish this moment and I’ll always share it with them. When you win something big your name is always going to be there. And now we can all add our names to being a state champion," Ward said after Friday's title game. "20 years from now our names will be on something at the school. Our picture will be on something at the school. And that’s what you work for.”

There will be plenty of planned celebrations coming up for the Noles so be sure to stay tuned to ABC 27.