Florida High boys basketball battle-tested for homestretch of regular season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Inside the walls of Bob Albertson gym the Florida High Seminoles are gearing up for the home stretch of their regular season. One that they feel well equipped for, thanks to a challenging non-district schedule. Where the Noles faced off against some of the best talent in the Southeast.

"It’s actually showed us a lot about our team as far as coaching and playing," says head coach Charlie Ward. "These last five games we have, we’re going to approach them just like we’ve always done.”

“These tough games we’re playing out of town I feel like they’ve tested us for this stretch we're going on," adds senior guard Tre Donaldson. "And getting us ready for the final four and state championship game.”

With such lofty expectations Tre’s leadership will become paramount as this team chases some new hardware. But alongside him are guys like junior guard Anthony Robinson. The two of them are joined by a talented roster that’s eager to stack more "W’s" in the win column.

“Tre and Anthony have been our guys for the most part. But we’ve had other guys step up periodically," Ward said. "Each and every game has been somewhat different which is part of our DNA.”

I think as a team we all know our roles and when we come into the game what we give to the team is our best thing and that’s how we’re going to get it done," Donaldson tells ABC 27.

