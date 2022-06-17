Watch
Florida High alum Ronnie Harrison set to host free youth football camp

Posted at 7:22 PM, Jun 17, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Saturday Ronnie Harrison is making his was back to his Alma mater to give back. Harrison, who plays for the Cleveland Browns, is hosting a free youth football camp Saturday June 18th for kids ages eight to 14. It's something he did for the first time in 2019, it's a special opportunity to give back to those that helped shape him.

Check in is at 8:00 in the morning at Florida High in Talllahassee, and the camp runs from 8:30-1:00. There will be free food, t-shirts and giveaways.

To register, click here.

