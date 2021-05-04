Final Four Bound! FAMU DRS flag football handles Middleburg in Regional Finals

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (WTXL) — The FAMU DRS flag football team sealed up a trip to Jacksonville for the Class 1A tournament this weekend with a 31-14 win over Middleburg in the Regional Finals.

Ameari Logan led the way on offense for the Baby Lady Rattlers, hauling in five catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Logan has a stellar day on defense as well, pulling ten flags with one sack and one interception.

Jade DuBose was 31-36, throwing for 322 yards in the win.

The Baby Lady Rattlers will face Jensen Beach in the Class 1A State Semifinals on Friday. If they win, they'll face the winner of Robinson and Edision Saturday at 3:00 for the Class 1A State Championship.