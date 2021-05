Posted at 11:37 PM, May 14, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS CLASS 2A

Wakulla Christian 0

North Florida Christian 4

*NFC advances to face St. Johns Country Day in Jacksonville at 7:00 on Saturday, May 15th CLASS 3A

Pensacola Catholic 11

Florida High 1

