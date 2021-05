FHSAA Baseball Regional Semifinals/Finals: Hamilton County punches ticket to state final four

Posted at 12:25 AM, May 12, 2021

JASPAR, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS CLASS 3A

Pensacola Catholic 1

Florida High 1

*Game postponed after one inning to Friday at 6:00 FHSAA REGIONAL FINALS CLASS 1A

Union County 3

Hamilton County 6

