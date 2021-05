Posted at 11:37 PM, May 06, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS Maclay 2

Pensacola Catholic 9 South Walton 5

Florida High 6 CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS Baker 8

Wakulla 1

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.